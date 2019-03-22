Sensational actor Vijay Deverakonda was reportedly hospitalised after playing Holi on Thursday. Reports suggest that the actor had complained of severe dehydration. He underwent treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad.

Vijay Devarakonda seems to be busy these days wrapping up the shoots of his multiple projects. "Vijay Deverakonda is working around the clock to get things wrapped up, which made his exhausted. He'll continue his shooting soon after he recovers," a source said.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy wrapping up the shoot of his upcoming movie Dear Comrade. The teaser of Dear Comrade, which was unveiled recently, grabbed huge attention from the audience. Rashmika Mandanna is paired up to act opposite Devarakonda in the movie directed by Bharath Kamma.

Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming movies include a project which is being directed by Kranthi Madhav.