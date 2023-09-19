In a shocking incident, Tamil music composer turned actor Vijay Anthony's 16-year-old daughter Meera was reportedly found dead at her residence today. Trade analyst Manobal confirmed the news on his Twitter page. "BREAKING: Actor and music director Vijay Antony's daughter Meera has committed suicide... at her home this morning. SHOCKING! RIP Meera," he wrote. According to reports, Meera was rushed to the hospital this morning where the doctors declared her dead.

According to reports, Meera was under depression and had been undergoing treatment. Police are likely to investigate more on the incident; family members and close friends are likely to be questioned. Earlier in March, Vijay's wife Fatima shared the news of Meera achieving a milestone in her school. She wrote, "The Force behind my strength, the consolations to my tears, the reason for my stress (Naughtiness super loaded) my Thangakatti-chellakutty. Meera Vijay Antony, congrats baby."

Vijay Anthony lost his father to suicide at the age of 7. The actor opened up on the painful incident in a recent media interaction. "No matter how difficult life is, suicide is never an option," he said.

Condolences are pouring in for the actor and his family.

"No parent should go through the pain of losing a child. My heart is with #VijayAntony and his family in such a devastating moment. May they find the strength to cope," Kushbhu Sundar tweeted.

"Heartbroken to hear the news about your loss@vijayantony brother. More strength to you and your family to get through this loss," director Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote.

Actor Jayam Ravi wrote a heartfelt note expressing his condolences. "It's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter@vijayantony brother. To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are living only for your happiness and love. Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome the challenges... Whatever share with parents we are there to face for you. RIP Meera."