Actor Udit Arora is basking in the success of his recently released show, The Royals. Following the positive reception of Season 1, the makers have announced a second instalment of the series.

Udit Arora, who does not come from a film background, moved to Mumbai in 2015 and joined the Surnai Theatre Group, which has been actively run by veteran artists K.K. Raina and Ila Arun for over 30 years. He gradually paved his way into the world of stardom, beginning with modeling for several television commercials for major brands such as HP, SetMax, Godrej, Amazon, and more.

He was last seen in ALTBalaji's original web series The Test Case. Udit is set to make his silver screen debut with the upcoming film The Zoya Factor, starring Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead roles.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Udit Arora, who plays Kunal Mehta in the Netflix series The Royals, opened up about his camaraderie with co-star Bhumi Pednekar, his perspective on nepotism as an outsider, and his views on bold and explicit scenes on OTT platforms.

Excerpts from the interview

IBT: From street plays to OTT, how has your journey in the industry evolved?

I started with stage plays and briefly dabbled in street theatre. Performing on the streets teaches you how to grab attention, shed inhibitions, and truly connect with your audience. That kind of raw interaction really shaped my early instincts as an actor.

Over time, each format—stage, street, or screen—has taught me something different. I've learned how to hold space, build characters, and stay emotionally present. The transition to OTT feels like a natural progression. But at its core, the craft of storytelling remains the same, no matter the platform.

IBT: The Royals have received mixed reviews. A section of netizens criticised the show. How did you take the criticism?



People are entitled to their opinions, whether praise or critique, and I fully respect that. Some people love rom-coms, others are drawn to hard-hitting dramas or international cinema. It's all subjective. As creators, we put our best into the work. Once it's out there, it belongs to the audience. All we can do is receive their reactions with grace.

IBT: What was your experience like filming with Bhumi and veteran actor Zeenat Aman?

I've followed Bhumi's work for a long time, so getting the opportunity to work opposite her was very exciting. When you're paired with a strong co-actor, half the battle is already won. Our characters are exes and business partners, so the dynamic was layered, and having Bhumi on the other side really elevated that.

Zeenat ji is a legend. I've grown up watching her and listening to her iconic songs like Chura Liya Hai Tumne and Dum Maro Dum. While I didn't have direct one-on-one scenes with her, I was present during many ensemble moments, and just watching her perform was surreal. She has such a graceful presence—it's truly inspiring.

IBT: How was your off-screen camaraderie with Bhumi?

What you see on screen is a reflection of the comfort we shared off it. That ease and chemistry can't be faked—it comes from mutual admiration and respect.

When we first met, she complimented my performance in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, which meant a lot. I've admired her work for a long time. From there, our camaraderie developed naturally. We'd discuss scenes, workshop beats, and collaborate creatively. That synergy definitely translated to the screen.

IBT: Despite a stellar ensemble cast, your role has stood out and received a lot of appreciation. Did you expect that?

Honestly, no. On paper, the role wasn't particularly lengthy, though it was pivotal to the story. I assumed I might get overshadowed by the brilliance of the ensemble, especially with such strong performers all around.

So when people started reaching out, appreciating the performance and resonating with Kunal, it was deeply humbling. It's the kind of validation that tells you you're on the right path. I'm truly grateful.

IBT: What's your take on nepotism? Have you ever lost out on projects because of it?

If I have, I haven't been told directly. This is an industry where a lot happens behind closed doors.

As for nepotism, it exists, no denying that. But I also believe talent finds its way. There are many examples of outsiders who've built solid careers on their own merit. I try to stay focused on gratitude, hard work, and staying grounded in my craft. Wherever you begin, inside or outside, you just have to own your journey.

IBT: What's your take on explicit scenes and nudity on OTT platforms? Do you think censorship is needed?

I think context is key. If a scene, explicit or otherwise, serves the story and feels organic, then I don't see a problem.

What bothers me is when such content is used purely as a hook or marketing gimmick. Audiences are smart; they can tell the difference. As long as the storytelling is honest and the treatment is respectful, I'm okay with it.

IBT: ( Udit's character) is seen as a green flag by many. Do you think that's why people are connecting with him? What are three traits you share with Kunal?

Absolutely. Kunal is someone you root for. He's genuine, grounded, and has a kind heart. People naturally gravitate toward that energy. There's also a sense of injustice in his arc, which adds emotional weight and makes the audience care for him even more.

Three traits I think we share? Kindness, compassion, and work ethic. It's always a bit awkward praising yourself, but I do resonate with those aspects of him.

IBT: What's next for you?

I've just wrapped a Netflix film with Rahul Dholakia, sir, whom I previously worked with on Agni. This one also features Saif Ali Khan and is based on India's first general elections. It's a fascinating story, and I play a significant role in it. I'm really excited for people to watch—it's shaping up to be something special.