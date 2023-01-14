Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda was reportedly hospitalised at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital after he fainted while riding a horse and got severely injured. The incident had taken place a few days back and at present he has been advised to be in complete bed rest. Randeep had drastically lost weight recently because of a strict diet for one of his upcoming movies.

According to reports, the recent accident has impacted the 'Sarabjit' actor's knee and leg. Recently, Randeep had shed nearly 22 kgs for the upcoming biopic 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' which resulted in the present situation as there is no muscle left that would have cushioned the fall. The actor might have to undergo a surgery to recover completely post this accident. Randeep Hooda is extremely fond of horse riding and has his horse farm and is a professional equestrian sports player.

However, this is not the first time when the actor had to go through such situations while shooting for a movie. In 2021, the 'Heroine' actor had suffered a major injury while shooting an action sequence for Salman Khan's film 'Radhe'. He also had to undergo a knee surgery on his right leg while shooting for his web-series 'Inspector Avinash'. The 'Highway' actor was seen sharing his updates about his health developments with his followers.

On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in his recently released Netflix original 'CAT'. Next, he will be essaying the character of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for the biopic 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. Apart from these, he also has 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely' alongside Illeana D'Cruz.