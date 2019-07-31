Actor Premji Amaren has apparently given a hint about bidding goodbye to singlehood. The comedian's latest post on Twitter has indicated about his marriage.

He has tweeted a picture in which a design of a man and woman in wedding attire is seen with the words 'game over' written below. It is an informal announcement made by him about his wedding, according to his followers on Twitter.

Many have also asked him to confirm the news, but he is yet to formally announce about it.

Premji Amaren is the son of film composer and singer Gangai Amaran. He is the younger brother of filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who has hit movies like Ajith Kumar's Mankatha, Saroja and Goa to his credits.

The 40-year old initially wanted to be a filmmaker, but started his career as an assistant to his cousin and musician Yuvan Shankar Raja. He turned independent music director with Gnabagam Varuthe.

He donned grease paint for the first time in Kanda Naal Mudhal, thus starting his acting journey. Since then, he acted in over 30 films in supporting roles and prominently featured in his brother Venkat Prabhu's directorial movies.