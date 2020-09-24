Actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth has been tested positive for Covid-19 and being treated at the MIOT Hospital in Ramapuram in Chennai.

His party DMDK has issued a press release in which it has claimed that he is having mild symptoms. "He is fine and safe now," the message said.

Going by the reports, Vijayakanth was infected when he attended an event organised by his party. Reportedly, he has been doing unwell for weeks now. So, the latest development left his fans and well-wishers worried.

However, the DMDK has said that Vijayakanth undergoes complete health check-up every six months. "This time when he went for the health check-up it was discovered that he was having Covid-19," the press release read.

People are now praying for his recovery with 'get well soon' messages on Twitter. Check out some of his fans' tweets:

P Barathkumar: DMDK Leader Captain #Vijayakanth Tested Positive for Covid-19 Virus..He is admitted in MIOT Hospital,Chennai. My Prayers For a Speedy Recovery..#CaptainVijayakanth will definitely fight back and he will be Alright..Get well Soon Sir..

Mohamud Roff: It's shocking to hear that D.M.D.K party leader & Actor "Captain" @vijayakanth tested positive for COVID. Who admitted in private hospital in Chennai City. My prayers for speedy recovery... #vijayakanth #DMDK #CaptainVijayakanth

Murali: prayers. Good man.... Hope you recover sir. #CaptainVijayakanth