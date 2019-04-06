The wedding preparation of Kuralarasan, the son of actor-politician T Rajendar and brother of Simbu, has begun at their household. The family members have enthusiastically started inviting guests for the marriage.

On Friday, April 5, T Rajendar and Kuralarasan met actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth at his residence to invite for the wedding. Vijayakanth himself shared the news on his Twitter account and wished Kuralarasan all the best as he begins his new journey, while also recalling his association with Rajendar.

Kuralarasan will be tying the knot with a Muslim girl on 26 April. The family is preparing for the grand wedding which is expected to be attended by only close friends and relatives of the couple. It has to be noted that his elder brother Simbu is yet to tie the knot.

Recently, Kuralarasan converted to Islam with the consent from his family members.

While speaking with the media, T Rajendar, after Kuralarasan converted to Islam, said that he considers all religions as equal. "Tolerance of all religions is my policy. My elder son STR is an ardent Siva devotee. My daughter Ilakkiya is a Christian and now my younger son has preferred to follow Islam religion. I respect his decision," Deccan Chronicle quoted him as saying.

Kuralarasan was seen in movies as a child artiste in his father's movies. He turned full-time musician with Simbu and Nayanthara's Idhu Namma Aalu. Unfortunately, it failed to give him a break and Pandiraj's negative words about him did not help the cause.

He has also worked on an independent English album and the tracks have been penned-sung by the US artists. The album is recorded in New York.