Seems like the year 2024 is not good for actor-turned-politician Govinda. Two months ago, Govinda accidentally shot himself with a gun. On Saturday, he was campaigning in Jalgaon; he had to stop his rally mid-way as he had chest pain.

As per reports, Govinda experienced chest pain while addressing the crowd. He was quickly rushed back to Mumbai, cutting the roadshow short.

Several reports claimed that Govinda's condition worsened during the rally.

During the roadshow, he asked people to stand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and vote for the ruling alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP. Govinda is a former Congress Lok Sabha MP who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

As reported by news agency PTI, his campaign trail was for Mahayuti candidates for the November 20 polls.

Govinda's revolver incident

As per Mumbai Police, Govinda was preparing to leave for Kolkata and was putting his revolver back in the cupboard when he accidently pressed the trigger and hurt his leg.

Govinda was rushed to the hospital. During the time of the mishpap, his wife Sunita wasn't present.

Govinda was discharged from the hospital three days after the incident.

Govinda, who was in Jalgaon to campaign in Muktainagar, Bodwad, Pachora and Chopda, returned to Mumbai. In Pachora, Govinda held a roadshow, which he halted midway after feeling unwell.

"I was about to leave for a show in Kolkata. It was about 5 in the morning. Aur uss time par vo giri aur chal padi (and it just fell and went off). I was shocked by what happened, and when I looked down, I saw a fountain of blood. Then I made a video and spoke to the doctor and got admitted."

Work Front

Govinda is known for his impeccable comic timing from his late 1980s and 1990s films. He is known for films such as Love 86, Swarg, Dulhe Raja and Partner.