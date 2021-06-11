Veteran journalist and actor LH Suresh Chandra passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Friday, 11 June. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Jayanagara, Bengaluru. The deceased is survived by his wife and two sons.

He was hospitalised recently after testing positive for Covid-19. However, Suresh Chandra failed to respond to treatment due to health complications and died in the noon. His last rites will be performed at Linganahalli village in Tumakuru district, says a source close to the actor.

He had worked in over 50 movies. His notable movies were Jaggesh's Kalidasa Kannada Meshtru, Duniya Vijay's Junglee, and Srimurali's Ugramm. Golden Star Ganesh and Amoolya's Cheluvina Chittara remain one of his popular works in the cinema industry.

As a journalist, Suresh Chandra held different positions in leading Kannada newspapers like Sanjevani and Prajavani. His articles in Chandana magazine about late forest brigand Veerappan had earned him a lot of popularity among the readers.

Deaths in Sandalwood in 2021

The second wave of Covid-19 has taken lots of lives in Sandalwood. B Jaya, Rajaram, Krishne Gowda, Director Renuka Sharma, Chandru, producer of movie Missed Call, Naveen Kumar, director of One Day, producer Annaiah, M Chandrashekhar, producer of Kiccha Sudeep's Ranna, R Srinivas, poster designer Mustan, producer Ramu, Dr DS Manjunath, producer of Chemistry of Kariyappa, Ramu Kanagal, son of legendary filmmaker Putanna Kanagal and actor Gajaraj have died due to the pandemic.

Veteran Kannada actress and dancer Surekha, who worked with Sandalwood legend Dr Rajkumar in many movies, passed away after suffering a heart attack on 5 June. She was 66.

Covid-19 Cases in Karnataka:

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 cases in Karnataka have dropped less than 12,000. On Thursday, 11,042 new cases were reported in the state with 194 deaths. In Bengaluru Urban alone, a total of 2191 cases were reported with 47 deaths.