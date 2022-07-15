Popular actor-director Pratap Pothen has died at the age of 70. He was found dead at his flat in Chennai.

The servant who reached his house today morning was the first to find that the actor has died.

The Hindu, citing a police officer, reported that the actor has died of natural causes. The police is also expected to conduct a thorough investigation to confirm the cause of death.

In his career that spanned over four decades, Pratap Pothen acted in more than 100 films in languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.

Pothen started his career in 1978 with the Malayalam movie Aavaram. In 1979, he won the Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category for his performance in the film Thakara. In 1980, he again won the Filmfare Award in the Best Actor category (Malayalam) with the movie Chamaram.

Some of his noted movies includes Ayalum Njanum Thammil, Thanmathra, 22 Female Kottayam, Ezra, Arikil Oraal etc.

He made his directorial debut with the movie Meendum Oru Kaathal Kadhai, for which he won the Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director. Another notable directorial venture of Pratap Pothen was Oru Yathramozhi starring Mohanlal and Sivaji Ganesan in lead roles.

Pratap Pothen's last movie to hit the theaters was CBI5: The Brain, starring Mammootty in the lead role.