Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam is going nonstop at the box office ever since its release. Directed by Amal Neerad, the film has crossed the 50 crore mark globally in just six days. Bheeshma Parvam is only the 13th Malayalam film and the first Mammootty starter to reach the milestone.

According to Forum Keralam, a popular box office tracker in Mollywood, Bheeshma Parvam became the second-fastest entrant to the Rs. 50-crore club. The tracker also says the Mammootty-starrer has broken the opening weekend record of Mohanlal's Lucifer and Prabhas' Baahubali.

Mohanlal's Lucifer is the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time grossing Rs. 200 crore at the box office. Now with Bheeshma Parvam, the age-old fan war between Mohanlal and Mammootty has been rekindled.

Interestingly, Mammootty had no release in 2021 except the political thriller One. With the Kerala government relaxing covid rules with full theatre occupancy, the film's run at the box office seems unstoppable. And it's not just the numbers, the film has received a thumbs up from critics too.

Directed by Amal Neerad, Mammootty enacts the role of a don, Micheal, who is also the head of a large family. And the story revolves around how Micheal handles the family feud, the consequences of the crimes he committed, and the vengeance.

The film is also a tribute to Francis Ford Coppola's trademark mafia flick, The Godfather, which is also an adaptation of Mari Puzo's iconic novel. Despite its influence, writer Devadath Shaji has managed to script Bheeshma Parvam with its own identity. The star cast includes Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Nadhiya, Harish Uthaman, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Dileesh Pothan and others.

Meanwhile, the star has already begun the shooting of his next, also a spy thriller. Titled Agent, the film will be a Telugu-Malayalam bilingual with Akhil Akkineni in a major role. The film is directed by Surender and produced jointly by AK Entertainments and Surrender 2 Cinema. Also, rumours are rife that the actor will essay the role of a military officer in this thriller.

In Malayalam, the 70-year-old star will be teaming up with Anwar Rasheed for an action drama and Amal Neerad is expected to crank the camera. After the highly celebrated Rajamanikyam, Mammootty-Anwar Rasheed pairing is definitely an awaited combination.