Popular South Indian actor Bala has been admitted to hospital due to liver-related illness.

According to reports from local media outlets, hospital authorities are preparing for a liver transplant. The actor is also suffering from heart-related ailments.

Bala made his Tamil debut with the movie Anbu in 2003. In 2006, he made his Malayalam debut with the movie Kalabham, and his career reached new heights after the release of movies like Big B and Puthiya Mukham.

In 2010, he married Idea Star Singer-fame Malayali singer Amrutha Suresh. The couple divorced in 2019 after living separately for three years.

In 2021, he married Elizabeth Udayan, a healthcare professional.

According to the latest updates, Bala's brother Siva, who is a popular filmmaker in Kollywood will soon arrive in Cochin.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.