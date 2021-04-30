As COVID 19 crisis grows critical in the country, Kannada actor Arjun Gowda has turned into an ambulance driver for those who are facing the brunt of the pandemic. The actor, who is known for films such as 'Rustum', 'Aa Drushya', 'Odeya' and others, has started an initiative called 'Project Smile Trust' with the aim to reach out to people who need assistance and ambulance service for transferring patients from the hospital or during their last rites.

In an interview with The Times of India, Arjun was quoted as saying: "I've been on the road for a couple of days and I've already helped out around half a dozen people with assistance for final rites. We want to ensure that we help out anyone in need irrespective of where they come from or what religion they practice. I'm also ready to travel across town for help."

"I want to do my bit"

"I ended up taking someone who lives in Kengeri all the way to Whitefield to get them admitted in the hospital. I plan on continuing with this help for the next couple of months as the current situation is quite back and I want to do my bit to people in whatever little way that I can," he added.

Talking about his initiative, the actor shared his experience on his social media handle and wrote: "thank you everyone for your inbox , sorry couldn't reply personally and also brother @lokeshaprakash thank you brother @power_beard @smilecareforall thanks for the opportunity, Thz means a lot. I have taken all necessary precautions and also necessary training .. am overwhelmed for your wishes, Thz means a lot to me . it's my commitment and my honour to serve and work for the people of KARNATAKA (sic)."

Celebrities in Mumbai join hands with government officials

Meanwhile, Bollywood filmmaker-actor Ajay Devgn has also joined hands with BMC and Hinduja Hospital to set up ICU (Intensive Care Units) for COVID patients at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. According to reports, filmmakers Anand Pandit, Boney Kapoor, Luv Ranjan, Rajneesh Khanuja, Leena Yadav and Ashim Bajaj; OTT giants, Sameer Nair (Applause), Deepak Dhar and Rishi Negi (Banijay Asia, Seven Tauras Entertainment Private Limited), entrepreneur Tarun Rathi and action-director R P Yadav have also reportedly made a contribution of over Rs.1 crore to the 'Smiley Account' which is the business development cell of the BMC.