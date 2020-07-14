Despite several requests from the family and other activists, Taloja jail authorities refused to shift poet and activist Varavara Rao to a hospital. But that changed on Monday when Rao was finally shifted to a hospital.

Rao was in Navi Mumbai's Taloja jail in the Bhima Koregaon case, was sifted to the state-run JJ Hospital as his health deteriorated, for which his family members and other writers and activists had appealed the Maha govt.

Rao's wife P. Hemalatha and their three daughters had urged the government to save his life by shifting him to a hospital or allow them to provide him with immediate medical care.

"We want to remind the government that it has no right to deny the right to life of any person, much less an undertrial prisoner," they said.

His family members said they were very much worried about his deteriorating health. They said his health condition had been scary for over six weeks, ever since he was shifted in an unconscious state to JJ Hospital on May 28.

"Even as he was discharged from the hospital and sent back to jail three days later, there has been no improvement in his health and he is still in need of emergency healthcare," Hemalatha said.