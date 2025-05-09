Amid repeated attempts by Pakistan to target civilians in various parts of the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has urged all states and Union Territories to bolster their civil defence mechanisms. This directive comes in light of escalating threats and is aligned with the Civil Defence Act and Rules of 1968.

In a letter titled "Augmentation of Civil Defence Measures in the States/UTs," the MHA highlighted the urgency of the matter and emphasized the powers vested in state governments under Section 11 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968. This provision authorizes state authorities to take essential measures to protect citizens and critical infrastructure during hostile situations.

Following Thursday's drone and missile attacks by Pakistan in parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan, the letter also clarified that Section 11 allows the use of local authority funds for emergency measures, prioritizing such spending over other financial obligations.

States, UTs Asked to Grant Emergency Powers to Civil Defence Directors

The Union Home Ministry has requested all states and Union Territories to invoke Section 11 and grant emergency procurement powers to their respective Directors of Civil Defence. This step is intended to facilitate the swift and efficient implementation of protective and precautionary measures.

The letter states: "Section 11 of the Civil Defence Rules, 1968, empowers State Governments to take such measures as may be necessary, in their opinion, for the protection of persons and property from injury or damage, or for ensuring the maintenance of vital services, in the event of a hostile attack."

It further adds:, "The funds of the local authority shall be applicable to the payment of charges and expenses incidental to such compliance, and priority shall be given to such compliance over all other duties and obligations of the local authority."

The Ministry also stated that Section 11 may be invoked to grant Emergency Procurement Powers to the Director of Civil Defence in each state and UT, ensuring the efficient implementation of precautionary measures.

Officials emphasized that timely action and preparedness at the state and local levels are crucial to mitigating the impact of any future threats.

Earlier, two days ago, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with top security officials, including the Director Generals of BSF, CISF, BCAS, the Home Secretary, and the IB Director, to review security measures along the Pakistan border and at airports.

The meeting comes after Pakistan launched coordinated drone and missile strikes targeting areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan. Indian defence officials confirmed that most incoming threats were successfully intercepted by the country's air defence systems.