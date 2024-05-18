'Acting ki classes shuru kar de': Akshay Kumar lauds Rajkummar Rao's film Srikanth; despite his own film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's debacle

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has praised his colleague Rajkummar Rao for his outstanding performance in the latest film, 'Srikanth.' Akshay Kumar, known for his roles in movies like 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' shared a poster of the film on his Instagram story, urging his fans to watch it.

Akshay Kumar was particularly impressed by Rajkummar Rao, who is basking in the success of his recently released film, Srikanth. The actor has received accolades from fans and critics and a section of Bollywood celebs have also heaped praise on Rajkummar Rao's film.

Recently, Akshay Kumar was awestruck by Rajkummar's performance and called him "simply brilliant" and stated that the film is a "must-watch."

Akshay wrote, "Nothing is impossible. #Srikanth is a must-watch! Picture dekh ke mazza aa gaya. @rajkummar_rao bhai ab toh acting ki classes shuru kar de. You are simply brilliant! (I enjoyed watching the film. Brother, start the acting classes now)."

Akshay was last seen with Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tanked at the box office.

The action-biggie, in 30 days, collected almost Rs. 65 crore in India and Rs. 110 crore worldwide.

The film opened at Rs. 16.07 crore in India. This was followed by Rs. 7.5 crore on day 2, Rs. 9.5 crore on day 3, and Rs. 9 crore on day 4, bringing an extended 4-day weekend Rs. 39 crore in all the languages in India. In the opening week, the film collected Rs. 49.50 crore.

In the year 2023, Akshay delivered two flops, Mission Raniganj, which collected Rs. 31 crore at the box office, and Selfiee, which collected Rs. 16.50 crore. In total, the two flops cumulatively collected Rs. 47.50 crore at the box office.

On the 30th day, the film has reportedly earned only Rs. 5 Lakh at the box office. Maidaan earned much less than Ajay Devgn's sports drama. The film on the fifth Friday crumbled and has left no hope for the 5th weekend collections.

About the film Srikanth

Returning to Srikanth, the film is based on the journey of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla. Rajkummar Rao plays the titular character in the movie. Rajkummar, known for his versatility and powerful performances, has garnered critical acclaim throughout his career. This film continues to showcase his exceptional talent and dedicationto his craft.