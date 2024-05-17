After months of scorching heat in Mumbai, a massive dust storm hit Mumbai on May 13, which led to the massive destruction of the city. For some, it was a respite from the heat, as it rained for a few minutes but the massacre and damage the storm caused is unimaginable.

On that very day, a hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. At the petrol pump, almost 16 people lost their lives in the tragic mishap

Kartik Aaryan's uncle, and aunt die in Ghatkopar hoarding collapse due to dust storm in Mumbai; actor attends funeral

As per the latest reports, among the people who lost their lives was a couple who were related to actor Kartik Aaryan.

As per a report in Indian Express, the deceased, identified as retired Air Traffic Control (ATC) general manager Manoj Chansoria, 60, and his wife Anita, 59, were relatives of Kartik.

On Thursday, Kartik attended their last rites held in the city.

Their mortal remains were recovered from the site of the hoarding collapse 50 hours after the incident took place. Their final rites were held at the Sahar crematorium on Thursday.

Breaking now: 3 days after 16 people died and 74 were injured after a hoarding collapsed in Ghatkopar, Mumbai police have arrested Bhavesh Bhinde, the owner of the firm which put up the purportedly illegal hoarding on leased government land. My Qs: How many more illegal… pic.twitter.com/9PkoTDE92R — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 16, 2024

Kartik too attended it, along with other members of his family.

However, the actor has not yet stated the incident.

Ghatkopar’s billboard that collapsed killing 14 people was hit by a space rocket taking off from earth. Well, not exactly, but the impact was almost like that.



A large hoarding, 120 ft x 120 ft in size, collapsed in Mumbai killing 14 people and injuring more than 70.



The… pic.twitter.com/GK8NKg9eRt — Sudipto (@SudiptoDoc) May 14, 2024

The deceased and his wife had stopped at the petrol pump near the hoarding to refill the fuel tank of their car while on their way back to their home in Madhya Pradesh, and that's when the hoarding collapsed right on top of their vehicle, crushing the two of them to their deaths.

Reportedly, the couple visited Mumbai for visa-related formalities as they were planning to visit their son Yash in the United States.

Work front

At present, Kartik is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan.

Three posters of the film have been dropped already. The trailer is set to release on May 18, Saturday.