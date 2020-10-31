Amid the ongoing pandemic, broadband internet connectivity has taken centerstage in the professional working ecosystem, especially since they are working from home. But what if your internet connectivity is lost for days and your internet service provider doesn't respond to your complaints? Well, this has happened to customers of ACT Fibernet in IT cities Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Having said that, from past 15 days, people have been highlighting their plights on social media about how their work has severely been affected due to the miserable internet connectivity provided by ACT Fibernet, one of the largest internet providers in India.

Users complain that their internet connection is lost for as long as one week. To add to their misery and frustration, they alleged that the customer care service of the company doesn't respond to their complaint and the company do nothing resolve their problems in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

The users also said that they are facing issues in raising complaints in regard to the random connection loss and poor speed. Social media platforms are filled with thousands of such complaints.

My work is badly affected due to the internet problem: ACT customers share their ordeal

"For the last 4 days, my internet is not working properly. The connection is lost randomly; When it is reconnected, I face issues such as low bandwidth, frequent connection loss etc. My work is badly affected due to the internet problem," said Gangadhar, Senior System Admin at Mindspace, Hyderabad in a conversation with IBT, India.

He said, "I have lodged several complaints with ACT Fibernet. They commit to resolve complaints within 48 hours but I have received no response even if the time period is over."

Krishna Prasad Bhat from Bengaluru writes on Twitter, "It hasn't been 2 weeks since I took your connection. Already I am facing issues. I didn't have internet for two days. My work is getting affected. The time specified for resolution is long past, with nobody contacting. Expected better service and response from you (ACT Fibetnet)."

Rakshith, another user from Hyderabad, said that he lodged a complaint three days ago but it is yet to be resolved. "My internet not working. Called your customer care service 20 times in a day. You are losing the credibility of a long-time customer," he wrote.

Not just poor internet connectivity, several users have also alleged that the company denies having received payment of bills even after they paid on the UPI ID mentioned on their website and mobile application.

Anguished users have called for boycotting the company internet services and taking legal actions against the company.

"Thanks for your pathetic Internet and customer service. Your Employees at the support team don't even know how to talk to their clients nor understand their problem. Will definitely not recommend your service to anyone," a Twitter user wrote.

Mohammed Abid Khan from Bengaluru said, "I will take legal action on ACT Fibernet for not refunding my money. I have almost called you people more than 15 times. My calls are being deliberately disconnected while I am speaking to your call centre executives. I will ask my management, friends and family members to boycott ACT for the kind of services you provide and take customers for granted."

(Official comment from ACT Fibernet is awaited.)