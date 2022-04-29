J&K government, in a bid to empower victims of crimes against women and providing equal growth opportunities, appointed acid attack survivor as the standing counsel for Srinagar courts. Advocate Sehar Nazir, who underwent 26 surgeries and lost sight in one eye as a result of the brutal attack, will defend government cases before subordinate courts in Srinagar.

The Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary affairs, J&K, issued the order in this regard.

"In a significant move towards ensuring empowerment of victims of crime against women and providing equal opportunities of Growth, Rehabilitation and Development to an acid attack victim and carving out a respectable place in a society, the government has appointed Ms Sehar Nazir, Advocate, an acid attack victim, as standing counsel for defending government cases before subordinate Courts at Srinagar," an order read.

Brutal acid attack and life after

Sehar was attacked with acid on December 11, 2014, in Srinagar when she was a student of Bachelors of Law. Her treatment cost totalled over Rs 53 lakh. Her attackers were later convicted and are serving a sentence behind bars.

Sehar was a special guest on the International Women's Day programme organised by Government Degree College Pampore. She delivered a powerful and inspiring speech at the event. "Don't portray yourself as a victim but see yourself as a survivor. Don't give up and don't consider yourself as weak," she had in March.