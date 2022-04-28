Mega Star Chiranjeevi's much-hyped movie Acharya, which is all set to hit the screens on Friday, April 29, has made good pre-release business. Chiru's star power has made distributors quote a big amount to acquire the theatrical rights of the Telugu film.

Pre Release Break Up

From the sale of Andhra and Telangana theatrical rights, the makers have earned Rs 113.5 crore. The rights of the Nizam region were sold for an astonishing Rs 39 crore while the Ceded rights fetched Rs 20.6 crore.

The Acharya distribution rights of the Vizag region sold for Rs 13.75 crore, East (Rs 9.35 crore), West (Rs 8.25 crore), Krishna (Rs 8.25 crore), Guntur (Rs 9.90 crore) and Nellore (Rs 4.40 crore).

Apart from Telugu speaking states, the makers earned a good amount by selling distribution rights of Karnataka as it was sold for Rs 9 crore. From the sale of theatrical rights of the rest of India, they earned Rs 2.5 crore.

The Telugu movies are in demand in foreign countries and the makers have fetched Rs 11 crore by selling the overseas distribution rights.

The makers of Acharya have earned Rs 136 crore from the sale of theatrical rights, worldwide. Trade experts say that the movie should earn over Rs 275 crore to be declared as a profitable venture for the producers.

Set for Big Opening

Acharya is written and directed by Koratala Siva and Chiru's son Ram Charan is one of the producers of the movie. Pooja Hegde is the female lead in the movie, which has Sonu Sood, Kishore, Posani Murali Krishna, Nassar and others in the cast.

Meanwhile, the advance booking of tickets for Acharya has met with a good response. Thus Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya is set for a good start at the worldwide box office.