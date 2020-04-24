Most of the people either misunderstand or underrate the meaning and power of spirituality. More than that, they misunderstand spiritual leaders and experts. These people mismatch spirituality with that of religion. The life story of Prashant Tripathi, popularly known as Acharya Prashant, is one such story of wisdom mentors who is an inspiration to millions across the globe. Here is a close look at the unique and inspiring life story of Acharya Prashant.

Prashant Tripathi, known as Acharya Prashant, was born on March 7, 1978, at Agra, India. Acharya Prashant did his schooling from Lucknow. A brilliant student, he consistently topped his class and received the highest commendations and prizes possible to a student. His mother fondly remembers how she was honoured several times as "Mother Queen" for the academic performance of her child. Then he went on to do his graduation from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. His years at IIT were full of exploration of the world, deep involvement in student politics, and performing as a debater and an actor in nationwide events and competitions.

He was a most vibrant figure in the campus, a dependable student leader, and a soulful performer on the stage. Further, he gained admission to the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad to pursue further studies. He also went on to clear the UPSC Civil Services exam and served as a Civil Services Officer at IRPS. He also worked in many corporate companies before he bid goodbye to corporate life and founded Advait Life Education for 'Creation of a new humanity through Intelligent Spirituality.'

Seekers visit or connect with him from all over the world through his discourses on various life-topics, Self-Awareness activities, Learning Camps, and one-to-one meetings. The Advait Learning Camps held under his guidance provide the seekers the opportunity to undergo spiritual and meditative experiences of numerous kinds.

Acharya Prashant is the center of the Foundation and everything revolves around him. He has a packed schedule thirty days a month, all round the year. He just goes on and on without ever taking a break for the greater cause. His presence is of utmost importance and this is what people all across the globe come for. Apart from the learning camps, Acharya Prashant delivers discourses during the sessions conducted during online courses.

He has devoted himself for the work of Truth and is not leaving any stone unturned to spread awareness to as many as possible. Around eight thousand of his videos in Hindi and English on YouTube make him the world's most prolific speaker on wisdom and daily living. So far, millions of students and professionals have benefited from his talks and writings.

The volunteers at the Foundation are working tirelessly day and night and have managed to create one of the largest repositories in terms of the collection of the number of videos with respect to any topic. Such a huge collection of content at one single place under one name has not been seen before.

Acharya Prashant's vision is to create a new humanity through Intelligent Spirituality. The world is suffering with materialism and consumerism and unawareness, and lack of clarity and a bigger purpose in life. The work of the foundation is to make people understand the basics of how our minds are conditioned and how we are living a life governed by others. The foundation aims to create a new world based on clarity and compassion. It organizes free learning camps for needy students, organizes clarity sessions, and publishes and distributes free wisdom literature.

Acharya Prashant's unique wisdom literature is at par with the highest words that mankind has ever known. He has authored more than twenty five books in both English and Hindi languages on subjects like fear, freedom, relationships, and spiritual myths. 'Advait in Everyday Life' is among one of his bestsellers. With this book, the author has been able to bridge the abstract world of theorizations and principles with day-to-day circumstances, happenings, emotions and relationships.

"The book is down to earth, beautiful. It actually just speaks to you, it speaks all that which one has been waiting to just hear", says one of the readers.With him, all you get is the naked plain simple Truth and nothing else. He attacks the mind so vigorously and simultaneously becalms it with such love and compassion. There is a clarity that radiates from his presence and a soothing effect from his being. His style is forthright, clear, mystical and compassionate.

Today, he is considered as the most orthodox author of wisdom literature rooted in Advait Vedanta. Apart from that, many people call him differently. For some, he is an environmental activist, a social reformer, and for others he best fits in as a veganism promoter, and a science activist.