Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's much-hyped movie Acharya is off to a good start at the Andhra and Telangana box office. The movie has been overwhelmingly welcomed by fans although it has met with mixed reviews.

Acharya Screen Count

Acharya is released in over 2,000 screens worldwide on Friday, April 29. It has seen the light of day in over 355 screens in Nizam region, 520+ in Andhra and 260+ in Ceeded. Chiranjeevi-starrer is released in a total of 1150+ screens in the two Telugu-speaking states.

Around 200+ screens from Karnataka and the rest of India. The film has been released in 650+ screens in overseas.

Acharya Box Office

Owing to the craze, theatre owners had special early morning shows across the Telugus-speaking states resulting in an above-average opening. Acharya had managed to get positive pre-release talk, a good start at the box office.

The advance booking for tickets had met with good response and the movie has grossed over Rs 12.50 crore from the advance booking. As per the trade reports, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan-starrer is expected to collect over Rs 25 crore on day one.

Acharya has made a pre-release business of Rs 136 crore. From the sale of Andhra and Telangana theatrical rights, the makers have earned Rs 113.5 crore. The movie should collect over Rs 240 in order to become a profitable venture.