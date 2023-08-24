Sara Ali Khan has time and again proved her acting mettle with films like Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba among others. Her last film with Vicky Kaushal Zara Hatke Zara Bachke garnered rave reviews.

Sara's Instagram is a treasure trove of her travel diaries, her pictures of traditional outfits and much more. Her secular religious beliefs make her stand out. From posting pictures from her divine darshan at the temple to dargah, she has often been loved for her upbringing.

Sara's warm interaction with paps

Apart from this, Sara Ali Khan is often seen greeting the paparazzi with namaste and respect. Be it being spotted outside the gym or exiting a party. The actor also interacts with the paparazzi. On Saif Ali Khan, birthday, last week Sara Ali Khan along with her brother Ibrahaim went to Saif and Kareena's house with balloons and during her visit, she greeted paps with warmth.

However, recently, a video of Sara getting angry on paps has surfaced online.

On Wednesday, August 23, Sara was spotted at a multiplex in Mumbai, enjoying with her set of friends. As paparazzi came she posed for a few photos for the cameras.

However, she lost her calm when paps refused to buzz from the spot.

In the video, Sara can be heard saying, "Sir, please abhi band karo na, honestly mujhe acha nahi lagta." (Sir, please shut it now, I'm not liking it honestly).

As soon as the video went viral, netizens came out in support of her.

Netizens react

A user mentioned, "Aur nhi to kya humesa piche pad jate ho tum log in ke piche." (You guys always hover around her, give her some space).

Another wrote, "She's been the most humble actress I've seen after Shraddha.. but she also has life , and why would you even try to enter someone's private zone.."

The third one mentioned, "She is so simple. I see here many times that she doesn't need publicity. Why media also don't understand that they have their own personal life."

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen in Anurag Basu's 'Metro In Dino' sharing screen space with Aditya Roy Kapur.