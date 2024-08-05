On the fifth anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Ministry Amit Shah called this day historic for the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In the message on the completion of the five years of the abrogation of these two articles, Prime Minister Modi described the step as a watershed moment in the nation's history, starting a new era of progress and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Prime Minister stated in a post on X, "I assure the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh that our government will keep working for them and fulfill their aspirations in the coming times."

He said the move to scrap these provisions meant that the Constitution of India was implemented in these places in letter and spirit, in line with the vision of the great men and women who made the Constitution.

"With abrogation came security, dignity, and opportunity for the women, youth, backward, tribal, and marginalized communities who were deprived of the fruits of development. At the same time, it has ensured that corruption, which plagued Jammu and Kashmir for decades, has been kept at bay," the Prime Minister stated in his post on social media.

Abrogation of Art 370 strengthened democracy in J&K: Shah

In his message, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A strengthened the democratic institutions at the grassroots in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today marks five years since the historic abrogation of Article 370 and 35A under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. This transformative decision has ushered in a new era of empowerment for marginalized sections and strengthened grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh", the Home Minister said.

"The region's youth have driven socio-economic growth and cultural revival, making the Modi govt's efforts to foster peace and comprehensive development a grand success", the Home Minister further said.

"We thank Modi Ji for this landmark decision and reaffirm our dedication to advancing the region's aspirations and transformative progress", he further said.