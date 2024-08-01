To lodge a protest against the "genocide" of Shias in the Parachinar area of Pakistan, a massive protest was held in the Kargil district of Ladakh in which thousands of people were present.

Shouting slogans against Pakistan, protesters criticized the civil society of Pakistan for maintaining criminal silence over selective killings of Shias.

Hundreds of people in Kargil took out a massive protest rally against the cold-blooded killing of Shia Muslims in the Parachinar area of Pakistan.

The protesters marched in different areas of Kargil while shouting slogans against Pakistan.

Speakers strongly condemned the targeted killing of Shia Muslims in Pakistan. They condemned the Pakistani Government for its failure to provide security to the Shia community in the country.

Speakers said that this is not the first of its kind incident in Pakistan but Shia target killing has remained a trend in the country. They said that current and previous Governments in Pakistan have failed to provide security to the Shia community in Pakistan.

Earlier Shia leaders protested in Kashmir against the Parachinar genocide

Enraged over the killing of innocent people in the Parachinar area of Pakistan, Shias of Kashmir Valley asked the Union Government to summon the ambassador of Pakistan and lodged a protest.

All J&K Shia Association held a candlelight march at Imam Bargah Zadibal, led by Molvi Syed Adeel, to condemn the innocent killings of Shia Muslims in Parachinar, Pakistan.

The candal march was attended by people from various areas, who gathered to express their solidarity with the victims and their families. The participants held candles and placards, demanding justice for the innocent lives lost.

Molvi Syed Adeel, while addressing the gathering, strongly condemned the brutal killings and urged the international community to take notice of the atrocities committed against Shia Muslims in Pakistan.

He also demanded that the Indian government take immediate action to pressure Pakistan to stop the sectarian violence. The march concluded with a prayer for the victims and a pledge to continue raising voices against injustice and oppression.

Shia organization asks Centre to take up the issue with Pakistan

All Jammu and Kashmir Shia Association head Imran Ansari appealed to the Centre to take a "strong stand" against the persecution of the Shia community in Pakistan.

"I am writing to bring to your attention a catastrophic situation unfolding in Parachinar, Pakistan, where the Shia community is facing an existential threat from extremist groups. The situation is dire and immediate action is necessary to prevent a massacre," Ansari wrote in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Ansari alleged years of sectarian violence and apathy and inaction of the Pakistani government have emboldened extremist groups, leaving the Shia community vulnerable to further attacks.

"The recent escalation of violence has created a humanitarian crisis and it is imperative that India takes a strong stance to prevent further bloodshed," he added.

"India has a moral obligation to act, given its commitment to human rights and religious freedom," he added.

"Despite years of sectarian violence, the Pakistani government's apathy and inaction have emboldened extremist groups, leaving the Shia communities vulnerable to further attacks. The recent escalation of violence has created a humanitarian crisis, and it is imperative that India takes a strong stance to prevent further bloodshed", he demanded.