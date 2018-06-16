After working with filmmakers like Joshiy, Shaji Kailas, Renji Panicker, and Vysakh, Shaji Padoor is making his directorial debut with Abrahaminte Santhathikal. Mammootty is playing the lead role in the movie, which has Kanika in the female lead. Anson Paul, Tharushi, Yog Japee, Siddique, Renji Panicker and others are in the cast.

Gopi Sundar has composed the music, Mahesh Narayan has edited the flick, while Alby has handled the cinematography. The interesting part of the film is that Haneef Adeni, who wrote and directed The Great Father with Mammukka, has contributed the story and screenplay for Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

Story:

Mammootty is back in the role of a cop again. The actor, who has donned khaki for the successful films like Rakshasa Rajiv, CI Antony Simon, ACP Narendran among a few others, played the cop in Street Light which was released earlier this year.

In the latest movie, he has played an IPS officer named Derick Abraham. It is a suspense thriller which narrates the story of personal issues faced by him and how it will impact his career will be narrated in 131 minutes of the film's run-time.

The movie is set in the backdrop of Ernakulam. Like usual cop movies, the movie will not project Derick Abraham as a superhero, but like a normal man. His conflicts within and how he overcomes it forms the crux of the story.

Review:

Abrahaminte Santhathikal is releasing on Saturday, June 15 on the occasion of Ramadan festival. Here, we bring you the live audience response of the Malayalam flick: