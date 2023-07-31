After a fiery Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan, Monday began on an emotional note. In today's episode families of inmates will pay a surprise visit and inmates will entertain the. Avinash Sachdev's mother, Manisha Rani's father from Bihar came inside the house. While Jad broke down seeing his daughter over a video call. Emotions are high as housemates get to see their family members. Jiya got emotional as she spoke about staying with her mother and also shared her family issues. Elvish got teary-eyed and shared the importance of family members while waiting for his mother. He confessed that he used to spend time on the phone and never valued his time nor sat with his parents. Abhishek also couldn't hold back his tears as he waits for his family members.

Family members enter the Bigg Boss OTT house!

Emotions ran high as Avinash Sachdev's mom stepped into the Bigg Boss OTT house. Avinash couldn't hold back his tears of joy and happiness upon seeing his beloved mother after a long time. Their heartfelt reunion was truly touching. Avinash's mom warmly hugged Pooja Bhatt, expressing her excitement about meeting her. This heartwarming gesture moved Pooja to tears, and she expressed her happiness at the prospect of visiting Avinash's mom's house for lunch. The bond between Avinash's mom and Pooja seemed to grow stronger at that moment.

Elvish and Avinash who have been at dagger ends ever since Elvish entered the house as a wild card entrant. As soon as Avinash's mother entered the house, Elvish touched Avinash's mother's feet.

Jad becomes the first contestant to meet his daughter

Jad breaks down into tears after receiving a sweet message from her daughter virtually.

Manisha Rani's dad enters the Big Boss OTT house

Manisha Rani broke down in tears, as her father made a heartwarming entry into the Bigg Boss house. Despite being emotional, Manisha lightened up the atmosphere with her fun and engaging conversations with her dad. The bond between them was evident, and their interaction touched the hearts of everyone witnessing the moment. During their conversation, Manisha's dad revealed that he is a big fan of Pooja Bhatt and didn't miss the chance to compliment her. This gesture warmed Pooja's heart and they all shared a great laugh!

Expressing his gratitude, Manisha's dad, Manoj Kumar Chandi, thanked Abhishek and Elvish for their support and shared warm hugs with them. The housemates embraced the opportunity to make him feel welcome and cherished during his visit.

Jad greets Manisha's father, "Hi,Sasurji", seeing this Manisha couldn't control her emotions. Jiya couldn't control her emotions as she saw Manisha bonding with her father.

Him breaking down with a single pat shows how much he needed someone in that moment ?



Bebika predicts Manisha's dad will have a second marriage.

Since Manisha's dad entered the house, Manisha has been asking him if he's receiving female attention outside the house. During a fun interaction with Bebika, she playfully suggested that her father might have a second chance at marriage.

Manisha's dad gave star to Abhishek.

Meanwhile, other inmates are waiting for their family members.

Elvish is waiting for his mother and gets inconsolable Pooja consoles Elvish as he can't hold back his tears.

Abhishek was in tears seeing his mother

When Abhishek Malhan's mother entered the Bigg Boss house, an overwhelming wave of emotions swept through the entire house. As soon as he saw his mother, Abhishek rushed to her, hugged her tightly, and burst into tears, leaving everyone in the house deeply moved. The heartfelt reunion touched the hearts of all the contestants.

Abhishek's mother, while talking to Pooja Bhatt, expressed her admiration as a big fan and her eagerness to meet her. During her conversation with her son, she praised him, saying, "Abhishek, you're doing wonderful! I never knew my boy could do so well. I'm so proud of you. The guy who never even washed his own plate is now doing so much work." She playfully added that now when the maid is on leave, he will help with household chores. She also reminded him not to use bad language against anyone, emphasizing that it's not how he was raised.

Abhishek's mother will be staying overnight in the house.

The remaining family members will enter the BB house tomorrow.