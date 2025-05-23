Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the original queen of Cannes, wowed us with two stunning looks this year. On Day 1, she exuded elegance and tradition in a white saree, looking breathtaking with sindoor adorning her forehead.

On day 2, she added a dash of glamour in a sleeveless black gown that she paired with an oversized cape. Her second-day appearance felt like a breath of fresh air, especially as she broke away from her usual middle-parted hairstyle and opted for a side parting instead.

Aishwarya was accompanied by her daughter Aaradhya at Cannes, and together, the mother-daughter duo stole the show. Meanwhile, as Aishwarya made head-turning appearances at Cannes, Abhishek Bachchan was spotted in Mumbai with his mother, Jaya Bachchan, and family friend Diana Penty.

Pictures from their dinner were shared by a paparazzo on Instagram. However, the photos were soon deleted.

In the photos, Abhishek, Jaya, and Diana were seen exiting a Mumbai restaurant, dressed in casual attire.

Despite stepping out for dinner with his mother, Abhishek did not post anything about Aishwarya's Cannes appearances or like any of her Instagram photos, his gesture once again sparked speculation about tensions within the Bachchan family.

Abhishek's old viral post praising Aishwarya's Cannes goes viral

Amid these rumours, an old tweet from Abhishek admiring Aishwarya's Cannes look has resurfaced and gone viral. In the post, shared on X (formerly Twitter), he had written:

"Almost 52 hours without sleep! Eyes shutting... and the Mrs. shows up looking like this!! Ok... eyes wide open now."

Almost 52hrs without sleep! Eyes shutting… and the Mrs. Shows up looking like this!! Ok.. Eyes wide open now! pic.twitter.com/r8zIUTsBV0 — Abhishek ???????? (@juniorbachchan) May 21, 2014

Meanwhile, despite rumours of a split, the couple has made a few joint appearances in recent months.

In April, Aishwarya attended her cousin Shloka Shetty's brother's wedding in Pune, accompanied by Abhishek and Aaradhya. Photos and videos from the event quickly went viral on social media. In a newly surfaced clip, Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen joyfully dancing to "Kajra Re" from their film Bunty Aur Babl and reminded many of their iconic on-screen chemistry.

Work Front

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam. She reprised her iconic role as Nandini in the second instalment of the historical epic.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Be Happy. He recently announced his next project, Raja Shivaji, which Riteish Deshmukh will direct. The film's first look and release date were officially unveiled on May 21.