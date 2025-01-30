Director Shoojit Sircar is perplexed with the luke warm reaction to his latest release - I Want To Talk starring Abhishek Bachchan. The maverick director has said that he wasn't able to understand what went wrong in terms of what he did or missed in the project. Sircar said that he was disturbed by the box office collection of the film as he never thought the film was in a 'niche' category.

Unable to understand the BO

"I was completely disoriented because I did not know what exactly did or did not work in terms of audiences going to the theatre. But now, the film is also on OTT, and I see a lot of people reacting to it. It is very difficult for me to explain. But yes, box office collection disturbs you," he told NDTV.

Shoojit even wondered if it was the language and the title of the film being in English that distanced the audience from it.

Did the language hamper the project?

"This film is based in the US, so there are a lot of languages spoken. The title of the film is in English. A lot of film lovers are exposed to international content. What do you call the subjects that they watch? So, if you look at it from that perspective, I never thought my film was in that niche category," he further said.

Shoojit praised how Abhishek Bachchan had surrendered himself to him and added that even Amitabh Bachchan couldn't stop praising the film. The film landed on OTT soon after the release, but even there it failed to reach the audience. The film made a shockingly low BO collection of Rs 2.3 crores gross, which turned out to be the worst collection for any of Shoojit or Abhishek's previous films.