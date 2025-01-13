Abhishek Bachchan's I Want To Talk has finally landed on OTT platform. The film directed by Shoojit Sircar, is about a man who is at the cusp of getting a life altering surgery. Released in theatres in November, the film failed to create any magic at the box office. But, Sircar considers is one of his best works till date.

I Want to Talk on OTT

Critics too praised Abhishek Bachchan for his nuanced acting. However, movie goers failed to turn up in big numbers for the film. And now, for those who missed watching it in theatres, the film has landed on OTT platform Amazon Prime Play. However, there is a catch. For now, the film is available for streaming on rent basis and should soon be made free to all those who have Amazon Prime account.

Amitabh Bachchan, who has always hailed all of Abhishek Bachchan's performances, had some of the most encouraging words to say about I Want To Talk when it released. The superstar had penned an emotional note for Jr Bachchan and praised his acting in the film.

Amitabh Bachchan reviews I Want To Talk

"Some films invite you to be entertained .. some films invite you to BE the film. I WANT TO TALK .. just does that .. it invites you to BE the film ..! It picks you up gently from your seat in the Theatre and places you, equally gently, inside the screen it is being projected upon .. and you watch its life floating by ..No effort or chance of wanting to escape from it into ...ESCAPISM ..and ..Abhishek .. you are not Abhishek .. you are ARJUN SEN of the film."

"Let them say what they say .. but this is what I say .. the say for the film .. And I am in remembrance of my poojya Babuji's words: the good did think of me to be good; the bad did think of me as bad .. the need for whichever, was the need for them, did they recognise me with that. It was their 'need' to to think of me as good or bad .. whatever was their 'need', that was how much they did recognise me."