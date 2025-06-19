Abhishek Bachchan was seen on the big screen after a while for his latest release, Housefull 5. The actor has been quite busy with promotions and has made several public appearances. Fans and followers have always been intrigued by Junior Bachchan's demure and calm-headed persona and have been extremely fascinated by his strong wit and humour.

The actor recently shared a piece of thought on social media, which has made netizens wonder what he must be hinting at. While many have thought of it as a piece of promotion for an upcoming project, many have debated on if it is a "mid-life crisis."

The actor took to his official Instagram profile to share a quote card, which had very profound lines written on it in Hindi. It said, "Main ekbaar lapaata hona chahta hoon, bheed mein khud ko phir se paana chahta hoon. Jo kuch bhi tha sab de diya apno ke liye, ab zara sa waqt bas apne liye chahta hoon (I want to be lost once, I want to find myself in a crowd. Whatever was mine, I gave away for the sake of my own kin. Now I wish to take out some time for my own self)."

The caption that AB junior wrote for the post could roughly be translated to, "Sometimes to meet yourself, you have to be 'missing' everyone."

What the actor was perhaps trying to hint at was that it is almost imperative to lose oneself in the crowd to be able to rediscover oneself in a better way. However, netizens could not help it and started a full-fledged discourse on Reddit about this post.

A comment on the discourse read, "Probably some promotion. Read the caption- 'missing'", while another mentioned, "he is trying to go his dad way" probably trying to remind internet users about how Amitabh Bachchan uses X (formerly known as Twitter) to share profound thoughts and now Abhishek was doing the same on Instagram.

A Reddit user wrote, "Mid-life crisis", and another mentioned, "Pity party in full swing and trying to be intellectual about it!"

There were also comments like, "Lament of the rich and previledged. Best everything received without any effort. Such poetry posting is just glamourising the inability to do anything 9ver and above the most minimum and "Trying to be a poet like his grandfather."

What Abhishek is actually hinting at is still not known officially; maybe it was just a thought, or perhaps it did have an underlying message hidden somewhere in it. However, in terms of work, the actor was last seen in Housefull 5, which also featured Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Chitrangada Singh and other significant artists.