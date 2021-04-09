Abhishek Bachchan's much anticipated The Big Bull is finally here. Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Sohum Shah, Saurabh Shukla, Ram Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Nikita Dutt, the film revolves around the life of Hemant Shah, a stock broker. Comparisons between Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992 and Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull was expected. However, it seem, Scam 1992 has outrun Bachchan's loosely made film on the infamous stock broker.

Let's take a look at what the critics have to say

NDTV went with 1.5 stars out of 5: The strangest thing about The Big Bull, co-written and directed by Kookie Gulati, is that a great deal appears to be unfolding on the screen, sometimes at a pace that could at a stretch be classified as breakneck, but none of it sets off any ripples of emotion or excitement. This is a stuffy, facile biopic that balks at calling itself one.

News 18 went with 2 stars out of 5: Comparisons may be unfair, but the web series, Scam 1992, also about Harshad Mehta was proficiently paced, scripted with subtlety and performed by Pratik Gandhi with a flourish. Bachchan pales here, and The Big Bull in the end looks like, well, "bull".

Hindustan Times: Abhishek and his Disney villain laugh are definitely not going to be award season favourites this year. And Ileana's two strands of whitener fluid hair is perhaps the laziest time-leap makeup I have ever seen.

Pinkvilla went with 2.5 stars out of 5: The makers have clearly avoided over-the-top dialogue and drastic makeovers of the characters which is commendable. The writer has not made any efforts to justify the character or to portray Hemant as a criminal. It's simply a depiction of a character; a man with a dream who doesn't think of illegalities to reach his objective.

The Hindu: Thus, despite The Big Bull's earnest attempts at coming across as a serious drama piece, it ends up locking horns with some basic tenants of logic and practical filmmaking, serving as a cautionary tale for patrons of nuanced storytelling.