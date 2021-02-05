Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 today. The charming actor lights up the screen with his acting prowess and persona. The actor has not only charmed us on-screen but his witty replies to trolls on social media never fail to win hearts. Despite being megastar Amitabh Bachchan's son, he proved his mettle.

He is a perfect family man, a doting, father, husband and brother. His Instagram is filled with candid pictures of him with his beautiful wife and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, daddy Amitabh Bachchan, mom Jaya Bachchan and sister Shweta Nanda Bachchan.

On the occasion of his 45th birthday, let's take a look at how the actor is celebrating his birthday.

Speaking to Spotboye Abhishek Bachchan shared his birthday plans and said that he loves to work on his birthday.

Abhishek told Spotboye,

On birthday plans

For me, the best way of celebrating is to work. A birthday is a birthday. I like to spend my birthday with my family if I can. But it wouldn't be a happy birthday for me if I'm not working. This has been the birthday routine for Abhishek since his debut... The only year I missed shooting on my birthday was when I was in New York promoting Delhi 6. I hope to continue working on all my birthdays.

Speaking about Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, he said:

Aaradhya is the centre of our universe. She's a wonderful child—all credit to Aishwarya for being a terrific mother. Fatherhood has completely changed my outlook on life. Bringing a child into the world changes all your priorities. I am sure every parent would agree.

On dad Amitabh Bachchan being his friend

I'm close to both of my parents. But it's a different equation with each. My father is more of a friend. I share a more traditional mother-son relationship with my mother. It's very hard to differentiate between the two, but there's a difference between my relationship with the two.

On working with dad

I've enjoyed every moment with him on camera. I've learnt so much from just sharing camera space with him. I can't wait to work with him again. Who wouldn't? Apart from a son wanting to work with his father who wouldn't want to work with Mr Amitabh Bachchan?

Not only fans and friends wished the actor on his birthday but the entire social media is flooded with best wishes for him. Lets' take a look at some birthday wishes for the birthday star.

Papa Amitabh Bachchan shared a beautiful pic with a profound caption

Big B shared a collage of two throwback pictures along with the post. In the first picture, we can see megastar is holding his son's hand and leading the way. In the second pic, Abhishek leads him through a contingent of people. Sharing the picture, Amitabh Bachchan writes, "I lead him once holding his hand .. he leads me now holding my hand ..".

Niece Navya Naveli Nanda wished mamujaan and partner in crime.

Bollywood celebs from Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Madhuri Dixit and many others wished the actor.

Katrina Kaif and Sonu Sood

Ajay Devgn wished Abhishek Bachchan on Instagram. Sharing a lovely picture of the two, he wrote, "Happy Birthday dear Abhishek. Hope you have a good one. I wish you the very best today & always. @bachchan #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan (sic)."

Farah Khan shared a bunch of pictures with Abhishek on his birthday and wrote, "You will always be my favourite boy .. soooo many happy memories with you, of you. happy birthday @bachchan love you always till we do the issnake dance again (sic)."

Sikandar Kher

The cutest and most adorable wish came from his best buddy, Sikandar Kher. Sikandar surprised Junior Bachchan with an adorable and unseen photo of him with daughter Aaradhya and left the internet in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sikandar dropped a long note for his best buddy Abhishek along with a cute and unseen photo with Aaradhya. We can see excited Abhishek holding his little girl in his arms in an adorable way in the photo. The birthday boy is seen clad in a white tee in the photo while Aaradhya is seen sporting a cute frock. As the daddy and daughter posed together, the photo was clicked, and it surely was an endearing surprise by Sikandar for his friend.

Team IBTimes India, wishes the actor a very Happy and joyous Birthday!