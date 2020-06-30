"Refugee" will always remain a special film for Abhishek Bachchan as it marked his debut in Hindi cinema in 2000.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek on Tuesday penned a lengthy note on completing two decades of being an actor.

"It is a blessing and a privilege to be able to look back and recount the last 20 years. Any actor will tell you, getting to make a film is a huge honour. Surviving 20 yrs seems unimaginable. The best part is, I feel like I'm just getting started. I have so much more to prove. So much more to do and I can't wait," Abhishek wrote.

He also thanked his first director JP Dutta for launching him and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

"Today, 20 years ago JP Dutta's Refugee released. Marking the introduction of yours truly and @kareenakapoorkhan into the world of films. Your first film is always most dear and special; 'Refugee' was no different. An amazing experience! A newcomer could not have asked for anything else. JP sahab was the best teacher. Caring, nurturing and has since been an amazing guiding force for me. The entire cast and crew were so patient,supportive and encouraging. My love and respect for all of them is boundless. Thank you," he added.

Abhishek mentioned how his family has always supported him in his journey so far.

"None of this would have been possible without my family! They have been my inspiration, my strength, my silent support, and my 'raison d'etre'. They allowed me the freedom to figure out whatever I needed to without ever pressurizing me, burdening me with expectations.

"They let me know when they didn't like performance and showered me with love when they did. I am because of them and I hope, someday whey they look back and reminisce they feel proud of me," he added.

The actor feels he still has a long way to go.

"But, now this is sounding like the end.... nowhere near it. Like I said, I'm just getting started. And "miles to go before I sleep".

Like the great Sinatra said-

' The record shows, I took the blows

And did it my way!'," Abhishek concluded.