Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is set to release Breathe season 2: Into The Shadows, reminisced 20 years of his journey in to Bollywood. He recalled his special moments in a series of Instagram posts.

Abhishek Bachchan made his acting debut with Refugee in 2000 and he had two other releases like Tera Jadoo Chal Gayaa and Dhai Akshar Prem Ke in the same year. But unfortunately, all three turned out to be duds at the box office and failed to get a big break for Junior Bachchan. He has starred in over 60 movies in the last 20 years and he has three films like Ludo, The Big Bull and Bob Biswas in his kitty.

Bachchan Junior is now making his digital debut with Breathe: Into The Shadows, which is scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on July 10. While promoting his first web series, the actor reminisces his journey of 20 years in the film industry. In a series of Instagram posts, he recalled some important milestones of his career and the following are some of his posts.

#RoadTo20 It's hard to believe that at the end of this month I will complete 20yrs as an actor! It's been a wonderful journey thus far. I'm not one to look back and dwell on the past, but, once in a while it's nice to remember the good and (sometimes) bad times. #RoadTo20 is an attempt to take you through these 20 years of my life as an actor. Maybe relive some of the memories and experiences. It is a celebration of all the people that have made all this possible. The countless people who had faith and belief in a tall, slightly awkward, foreign returned 22yr old boy who had a lifelong dream... one that he has spent the last 20 years living.

#RoadTo20 The year- 2001 #BasItnaSaKhwaabHai Two childhood best friends who wanted to make a movie together ever since they were thrown off the set of their fathers film for breaking the props because as a 5 yr old and 6 yr old we got excited seeing fake swords on set. The movie was #Pukar and @goldiebehl 's father ( the great Ramesh Behl) was the Director and my dad the lead. During the climax shoot in Goa we chanced upon the fake swords and started playing with them and then eventually breaking them. We were promptly sent back to the crew hotel. 19 yrs later we made our first film together. @goldiebehl @srishtibehlarya @amitabhbachchan

#RoadTo20 Year- 2002 A year of many firsts!!! But the top would be getting to be part of a film with my mother. Desh, was a Bengali film she was acting in (directed by Raja Sen). I was in Kolkata for a function when she called me and asked me to visit her. She was shooting near Siliguri in West Bengal. I did. And ended up doing a small cameo as her on screen son. The other would be, being directed by one of my acting teachers, my guru... @anupampkher Om Jai Jagdish was Anupam uncle's 1st film as a director. He helped me immensely in "opening up as an actor" and shedding my "awkwardness". One of the best teachers I've ever had!

#RoadTo20 Year-2003 The year of friends! This year gave me the opportunity to work with so many of my friends. Every film had a personal connect. #MaiPremKiDiwaniHoon with my childhood friend @hrithikroshan and my second with @kareenakapoorkhan . #MumbaiSeAayaMeraDost with my friends @lakhiaapoorva @larabhupathi and @vickablo . #KuchNaKaho with @rohansippy and the Missus @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. #Zameen with @ajaydevgn @itsrohitshetty @bipashabasu. L.O.C with JP Saab again and his what I like to call "band of brothers" @suniel.shetty @duttsanjay #Saif #Akshaye @ajaydevgn @nagarjuna_akkin.eni and countless more. All such wonderful memories. Kuch Na Kaho is still one of my favourite music albums. Composed brilliantly by the awesome trio Shankar Ehsaan and Loy. Still listen to it regularly. Now that I think about it, I've been blessed with such good music in my career.

#RoadTo20 Year-2004 The year that changed everything! Yuva, will always be very special to me. It's the first time I received an abundance of acceptance from the critics and audience. A film that boosted my confidence immensely. A film which was the 1st of a wonderful collaborative journey with another mentor of mine... Mani Ratnam. I had begun to start questioning my ability as an actor leading up to Yuva. No matter what I tried, it just wasn't working. Mani and Yuva gave me confidence I needed. The acceptance of my work reassured me that I actually had what it would take to be a good actor. A few months after #Yuva, released #Dhoom And as they say... the rest is history!!! Dhoom was my first out-and-out commercial success. Also my first full length film/role for #Yashrajfilms carrying on a family tradition. Both my parents had worked extensively with Yash uncle and his production and now, Adi, @udayc and I (the next generation) made our first film together. Dhoom was such a blast to make. A bunch of friends (@thejohnabraham @udayc @imeshadeol #RimiSen @sanjaygadhvi4) started what has grown into one of India's biggest film franchises. #DhoomMachale