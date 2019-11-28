A sequel of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's blockbuster hit Bunty Aur Babli will be made. However, there's a slight change as Abhishek Bachchan has been replaced by Saif Ali Khan in the film whereas Rani Mukerji will be reprising the role that she played in the original one.

If reports are to be believed Saif Ali Khan had rejected the offer as he is going through a tough schedule but we now hear that he has finally given a nod for the film. Though there is no official confirmation about the same from anyone.

Abhishek Bachchan's sinking career

A quote in the Deccan Chronicle said, "Apart from Saif and Rani, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh have been roped in for the film. The film will actually continue from where the earlier one ended. R Madhavan was also approached to play the role that Abhishek Bachchan played in the original, but it doesn't seem that the dates worked out. Saif is now in the project, getting the Hum Tum team back together. Saif had won the National Award for Best Actor when he was paired with Rani in Hum Tum."

Saif will soon be seen in 'Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior' starring opposite Ajay Devgn. His last film Laal Kaptaan was a big-time flop at the box office. Also, Saif has made a decent comeback with web series 'Sacred Games' where his role was applauded.

This news is indeed going to hurt Abhishek Bachchan's fans as this could have been a way to save the actor 'sinking career'.