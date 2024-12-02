Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor debuted together in the year 2000 with the film Refugee. After 24 years, Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor reunited at an award show in Mumbai on Sunday night.

Abhishek Bachchan presented an award to Kareena Kapoor Khan at the Filmfare OTT awards. Kareena was honoured with the Best Actress (Web Original Film) award for her performance in the movie, Jaane Jaan.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced online that show Kareena and Abhishek hugging each other at the award show.

Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor's reunion left netizens nostalgic

A user wrote, "Nostalgic, Abhishek and Kareena together."

Vijay Varma also shared a post celebrating Jaane Jaan's success, which starred Kareena, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Varma in the lead. He captioned the post, "Celebrating multiple wins at @filmfare for Jaanejaan with a Bebo pout, Congratulations (sic)."

Abhishek and Kareena's films

Abhishek and Kareena made their acting debuts together 24 years ago in J.P. Dutta's romance Refugee, which hit theatres in 2000. They later worked together in several films, including Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Yuva, and LOC: Kargil.

Abhishek was engaged to Kareena's elder sister, Karisma. However, their engagement was called off, and Abhishek later married Aishwarya Rai in 2007.

Several reports suggest that there is trouble in Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's married life. Speculations intensified after the couple attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's marriage but posed separately.

Abhishek Bachchan posed with his family, mom Jaya Bachchan, sister Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda, while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya posed separately.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the Hansal Mehta directorial, The Buckingham Murders, and Abhishek Bachchan recently starred in Shoojit Sircar's I Want to Talk.