Bollywood's star couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's martial life is in the news for all the wrong reasons. Several reports claimed that Abhishek and Aishwarya have parted ways, and they no longer stay together. The speculations began after Aishwarya posed with Aardhya sans Abhishek at the Ambani wedding. While Abhishek Bachchan was seen posing with his family Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Navya Nanda and Agastya Nanda.

After which Aishwarya and Aardhaya went for a trip to the USA, and once they returned, Abhishek Bachchan went to Paris to watch the Olympics solo.

Abhishek cheered for Indian athletes; a video went viral that showed the actor hugging Neeraj Chopra.

Amid divorce rumours, Abhishek's solo presence fueled separation rumours. However, the actor addressed separation rumours and spoke to international media and said, "Still married".

Abhishek Bachchan disables the comments section on IG to avoid questions related to Aishwarya and Aaradhya's absence at the Paris Olympics

On Tuesday, Abhishek shared a special post on his experience at the Paris Olympics 2024, and this time he disabled the comment section.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram post wherein he shared a glimpse into his experience at the Paris Olympics.

Sharing the video, Abhishek wrote, "It was amazing to get to witness the #parisolympics2024 with my friends from #Omega. We've worked together for about 18 years and their attention to detail and timekeeping has always awed me The energy in the entire city was palpable especially in the stadiums. And then to have the honour of seeing our very own @neeraj____chopra was the icing on the cake. Seeing our beloved tricolour in the stadium was a moment of such pride!!! Felt like....Paradise. "

Abhishek Bachchan is quite aware of the trolls and negativity surrounding his martial life which is causing a mess for no reason.

Abhishek after setting the record straight in media, disabled his comment section to avoid the rumours about his personal life.

When Abhishek likes a post on divorce

Last month, Abhishek liked an Instagram post about divorce, which read, "When love stops being easy".

Personal life

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in April 2007. They have a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was born in November 2011.