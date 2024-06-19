Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is best known for his films like Guru, Manmarziyaan, and Yuva among others. After almost a decade of entertaining fans in Bollywood, he forayed into web shows and was part of the series Breathe Season 2, which is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

The actor often stays away from social media and doesn't post much about his personal life on Instagram, yet his personal life always grabs headlines.

Of late, several media reports claimed that there was a rift between power couple Aishwarya and Abhishek. However, the couple continues to dish major couple goals with their social media posts and support for each other on various occasions.

Apart from acting and owning a sports team, it has been reported that Abhishek has recently invested in multiple properties.

Abhishek has acquired six flats in the surbuban area of Borivali, Mumbai

As per recent reports, Abhishek has purchased six apartments in Mumbai's Borivali area

According to the Hindustan Times, Abhishek has bought six flats in Oberoi Realty's Oberoi Sky City project in Mumbai's Borivali district. According to the property registration paperwork obtained by Zapkey.com, these units are valued at a hefty Rs. 15.42 crore.

Reportedly, the actor acquired 4,894 sq ft of RERA carpet for Rs 31,498 per sq ft. The six flats are placed on the 57th floor of a high-rise structure along the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Borivali East. The records also state that the six flats were registered on May 28, 2024, and that they come with 10 parking spaces.

Abhishek has previously invested in Oberoi Realty buildings. In 2021, he sold a flat in Mumbai's Oberoi 360 West building for Rs 45.75 crore through Oberoi Realty in Worli. He acquired the condo in 2014 for about Rs 41 crore.

Work Front

Abhishek will be next seen in Shoojit Sircar's untitled film, with Johnny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in Housefull 5, opposite Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and more. It will be released next year in 2025.