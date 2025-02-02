Actress Abhinaya, who is the new talk of the town after her brilliant performance in the film Pani, opposite Joju George, is also recognized for her performance in the movie Nadodigal.

Known for her exceptional acting despite being hearing and speech impaired, Abhinaya was recently in the news related to her personal life. It had been speculated that the diva was in a relationship with actor Vishal.

Actress Abhinaya and actor Vishal have appeared in two films together: Poojai and Mark Antony. Both the actors are well known for their on-screen chemistry and performances, but they have not been dating each other.

In a recent interview with Galatta, Abhinaya finally revealed the truth and spoke about her relationship status.

The actress revealed she is indeed dating someone and that they had been together for the last 15 years, and it is not Vishal the actress has been dating.

She said, "Yes, I am currently in a relationship with my childhood friend. We've shared a beautiful bond for 15 years. He is someone with whom I can discuss anything openly, without any fear of judgment. We haven't planned our wedding yet, as there's plenty of time for that. I still have many goals to achieve personally and professionally before taking that step."

In the same interview, she also dismissed link-up buzz about her and Vishal having been in a relationship.

Abhinaya said, "There have been silly rumours claiming Vishal proposed to me and that we are getting married soon. Please do not believe such nonsensical news."

Vishal, who had been in the news for his serious health conditions, had a 12-year-old film finally released this Pongal titled Madha Gaja Raja and has been running successfully as it is almost on its 19th day and has so far minted Rs. 20 lakh at the box office.