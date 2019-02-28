At a time when the nation is grieving at the death of at least 40 CRPF jawans at Pulwama and praying for the safety of Indian Air Force officer, Abhinandan Varthaman, some Bollywood producers have already been trying to make money out of the tragedies.

Right after the IAF carried out air strikes on terror outfits at Balakot to avenge the killing of Indian soldiers, representatives of multiple production houses rushed to the Indian Motion Pictures' Producers' Association (IMMPA) to register titles for movies they wish to make in future, according to Huffington Post.

The report stated that the representatives were seen fighting among themselves to get movie titles like Balakot, Pulwama Attack, Surgical Strike 2.0 registered. After the Pulwama attack and air strike at Balakot, titles that got registered at IMMPA are Pulwama: The Surgical Strike, War Room, Hindustan Hamara Hai, Pulwama Terror Attack, The Attacks of Pulwama, With Love From India, How's The Josh and ATS – One Man Show, the report stated.

The report also quoted an IMMPA representative confirming that huge number of applications came in since last week asking for registration of titles related to Pulwama attack and the Balakot Strikes.

Even titles like Abhinandan and Wing Commander Abhinandan relating to IAF officer, Abhinandan Varthaman, who is currently under Pakistan's custody and will be released on Friday, are being registered, according to the report.

Apparently, the craze around making films on such subjects escalated due to the overwhelming success of Uri- The Surgical Strike, which was based on the surgical strikes carried out by Indian Army post the Uri attacks.

Starring Vicky Kaushal, the movie has earned over Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office, and is still running in theatres. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was released on January 11.