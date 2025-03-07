Abhay Deol has always been extremely candid and is known to speak his mind no matter what the situation is. He does not shy away from revealing intrinsic details about his life and his fans truly appreciate that trait. Abhay had made headlines even earlier when he had opened up about his thoughts on relationships and marriage- while many had lauded him for his honesty, others had criticised him for his thoughts. Recently, he addressed questions surrounding his past relationship and also opened up about what he had to face while he was living through them.

In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Abhay shared how he has had to experience violence in his previous relationships and made sure to point out that he does not believe in any kind of violence. He straightforwardly admitted that in a relationship, it is pivotal for both the partners to be on the same page, and it is important that they also see and perceive the relationship in a very similar way.

Abhay said, "I don't believe in violence and I have had a lot of drama in some of my past relationships. They have turned violent as well, emotional mainly. And that's not good, not for my partner and not good for me. Not pointing fingers at anyone, it's a learning curve."

The 'Dev D' actor shared what it is like to be in a relationship with a narcissist and also mentioned how he has been in both good and bad relationships in the past. Abhay also did not shy away from admitting that there have been times that he has been the wrong one in a relationship.

He mentioned, "In retrospect, you see that was kind of very unemotional and scheming." Abhay further added, "I have had some great relationships, some really miserable ones. I've had partners where I have had great support, I have been the wrong one."

During the same conversation, he openly admitted that he does not consider marriage a "natural phenomenon," something he had previously discussed. He also made sure to mention that he would rather be single than miserable.

In terms of work, the actor will soon be seen sharing screen space with legendary actors Zeenat Aman and Shabana Azmi in 'Bun Tikki.'