AI-powered intelligent process automation giant ABBYY has officially marked its entry into India with the launch of its first-ever AI Research & Development (R&D) center in Bengaluru. The move is a strategic leap for the 35-year-old company as it taps into India's deep pool of AI talent and thriving tech ecosystem.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times in a BizTalk segment, ABBYY's CEO Ulf Persson highlighted the significance of this milestone, emphasizing the company's commitment to innovation in an era of rapid AI advancements.

"For us, staying at the forefront of AI-driven document processing means constantly evolving. India, and Bengaluru in particular, offers one of the world's best AI talent pools, making it the ideal location for our first dedicated R&D center in the country," Persson said.

Why India? Why now?

The decision to establish an R&D hub in India aligns with ABBYY's global expansion strategy and its push into AI-powered automation. While the company already serves global enterprises, the Indian market presents fresh growth opportunities.

"India itself is a large market. While it's not one of our biggest yet, we see significant potential here. We are already working with major enterprises and system integrators, and over time, we expect India to become one of our top markets," Persson added.

Beyond market expansion, ABBYY is positioning itself to leverage India's AI ecosystem. The company plans to collaborate with developers, enterprises, and consulting firms to refine its offerings. With generative AI reshaping automation processes, ABBYY is investing in research that enhances document-centric workflows across industries.

AI-driven intelligent automation in everyday life

ABBYY's technology is widely used in business operations, often without users realizing it. From financial services, to transportation and logistics and healthcare to education, ABBYY's AI-driven solutions extract and process critical data from documents, enabling faster decision-making. Some of the clients ABBYY serves include, McDonald's, Siemens, Deloitte, among others.

"If you've applied for a loan, opened a bank account, or used automated passport scanning at airports, chances are you've encountered technology similar to ours," Persson noted.

The company's AI solutions also play a role in enterprise-level automation, helping businesses integrate document processing with their ERP and CRM systems. As generative AI continues to evolve, ABBYY expects its use cases to expand, offering greater efficiency and precision.

Hiring push in Bengaluru

With the Bengaluru R&D center, ABBYY is actively recruiting AI engineers, software developers, security experts, and support professionals. Persson revealed that more than half—potentially up to 70%—of the company's global R&D workforce will eventually be based in Bengaluru, underscoring ABBYY's long-term commitment to India.

"This is not just about AI engineers. We are looking for a broad range of talent across different domains, from research to deployment and customer support," Persson said.

Addressing AI privacy & security concerns

As AI adoption grows, privacy concerns have become a hot topic. ABBYY is addressing these challenges with its "purposeful AI" approach—an AI model designed for compliance, security, and transparency.

"We take full responsibility for the AI models we deploy, ensuring they are auditable and consistently reliable. Whether it's our proprietary models or those developed in collaboration with customers, security and compliance remain our top priorities," Persson affirmed.

What's next?

ABBYY envisions becoming the global leader in AI-driven document processing and intelligent process automation. With its Bengaluru expansion, the company aims to accelerate innovation while fostering collaborations within India's AI ecosystem.

"We are making massive investments in AI, enhancing our product portfolio, and ensuring we remain a trusted partner for enterprises, governments, and financial institutions worldwide. At the same time, we want ABBYY to be an exceptional workplace for our employees," Persson concluded.

With AI transforming business processes at an unprecedented pace, ABBYY's entry into India marks a significant step in the company's journey toward redefining intelligent automation on a global scale.