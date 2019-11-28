Abbie Chatfield sure knows how to get temperatures soaring. The reality TV star was at it again when she posted a pic on Instagram where she could be sen posing in some sultry lingerie.

Reportedly, Abbie was modelling underwear from Caitlin Vee Lingerie. In one pose, she could be seen flaunting her pert derrière while in the following picture she showed off her ample assets and toned figure.

She wrote in the caption: 'And y'all thought the pink outfit was bait?' while tagging the intimates brand.

Abbie's mention of 'bait' refers to critics who claimed she was 'baiting' Bachelor Matt Agnew with her sexy posts, in which she posed in a pink outfit, after the scientist announced his split from winner Chelsie McLeod.

She previously clarified her relationship with Matt in an Instagram post where she said:

'My contact with Matt ended when I walked away from him at [the] finale, and I am good friends with Chelsie and love her very much.'

She added: 'These comments are unnecessary and aren't helping anyone. I have nothing to do with their relationship or their breakup, so I'd appreciate it if I was left out of the conversation.'

Abbie went on to say that the pair are 'great humans' and that she wants them 'both to be happy.'

Abbie seems to be putting all that hate and drama behind her, as can be seen in the sizzling snaps. She seems to be moving on from Matt and focusing on the future. We have to say that she looks gorgeous in the snaps. And if these pics are anything to go by, the future does look good for Abbie Chatfield. You can check out the pics here: