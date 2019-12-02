Abbie Chatfield is at it again. The Bachelor star took to Instagram again, just days after posting saucy snaps of her retreat.

The reality star's recent post reportedly has her ditching her bra and posing in a sultry new snap. Apparently, in the picture, the 23-year-old can be seen without a bra in a pink slip that draped her fabulous physique and showed off a hint of her leg. In the cheeky at-home snap, Abbie is seen beaming from ear to ear as she posed across a lounge.

In a recent post where Abbie was reportedly modelling underwear from Caitlin Vee Lingerie. She wrote in the caption: 'And y'all thought the pink outfit was bait?' while tagging the intimates brand.

Abbie's mention of 'bait' refers to critics who claimed she was 'baiting' Bachelor Matt Agnew with her sexy posts, in which she posed in a pink outfit, after the scientist announced his split from winner Chelsie McLeod.

She previously clarified her relationship with Matt in an Instagram post where she said:

'My contact with Matt ended when I walked away from him at [the] finale, and I am good friends with Chelsie and love her very much.'

She added: 'These comments are unnecessary and aren't helping anyone. I have nothing to do with their relationship or their breakup, so I'd appreciate it if I was left out of the conversation.'

Abbie went on to say that the pair are 'great humans' and that she wants them 'both to be happy.'

Abbie seems to be putting all that hate and drama behind her, as can be seen in the sizzling snaps. She seems to be moving on from Matt and focusing on the future. We have to say that she looks gorgeous in the snaps. And if these pics are anything to go by, the future does look good for Abbie Chatfield. You can check out the pic here: