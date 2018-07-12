Bollywood director and writer Ravi Shankar Alok reportedly killed himself in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon.

The 32-year-old jumped off a building in Andheri (W), according to Mid-Day. Ravi was reportedly suffering from depression and was undergoing psychiatric treatment.

Police are investigating the matter and no suicide note has been recovered from his body or his apartment. Ravi was the writer of Nana Patekar's crime thriller Ab Tak Chhappan. Apart from screenplay writing, he was also involved in film direction.

Ravi directed short films like The Ticket, which was screened at the Ladakh International Film Festival in 2012, and Khuli Khidki.

In another recent case, motorcycle instructor, Chetna Pandit killed herself on Monday, apparently due to depression. Chetna, who had trained several actors in the entertainment industry, had hung herself from the fan in her bedroom.

In her suicide note, Chetna had written that she was lonely after her relationship ended, and that no one is responsible for her death.