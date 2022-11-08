A 28-year-old private bank employee ended her life by hanging.

Her body was found hanging in her rented room in the Krishna Nagar area on Monday, just two weeks before her marriage ceremony.

Police claimed that the woman, identified as Priyanka Srivastava, was in depression after her brother fixed her marriage against her wishes.

The woman's parents had died some time ago.

A note was recovered from her room in which it was written "Bye-bye family members, ab karlo shaadi"("Bye-bye family members, now go ahead with marriage).

SHO Krishna Nagar , Vikram Singh said she was living alone in a rented flat and her marriage was fixed for November 25.

(With inputs from IANS)