Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star AB de Villiers took his wife Danielle and son Abraham on an auto ride as the trio took a tour of Bengaluru streets earlier this week.

In a video that is being circulated on social media, the South Africa star is seen going on a "tuk-tuk ride" in Bengaluru and, as expected, quite a few "avid fans" are following the auto-rickshaw.

De Villiers not just acknowledges his fans but also says "Ee Saala Cup Namdhe", which roughly translates to "The Cup [IPL trophy] is ours this year". Notably, the tagline has become quite famous among RCB fans and players so much so that skipper Virat Kohli chanted the same during a press conference ahead of the season.

In the video, de Villiers' wife Danielle and son Abraham join in as fans, on motorcycles, are trying their best to click a few photographs of the star cricketer and his family.

Notably, de Villiers has been in fine form for RCB, who are desperate for their maiden IPL title. The 34-year-old struck a 30-ball 68 against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 25 but his effort ended in vain as the visitors gunned down a 206-run target with two balls to spare.

MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu orchestrated CSK's chase as RCB succumbed to their fourth defeat of the season. The Bengaluru-based franchise are sitting on the sixth spot on the points table with just two wins from six games.

RCB players have camped in Bengaluru and are playing four matches on the trot at home. While they began their home stretch on a high by defeating Delhi Daredevils by a mammoth six-wicket margin on 21st April, the defeat to CSK came as a tough blow.

The Kohli-led franchise will be eyeing revenge when they face fourth-placed Kolkata Knight Riders Sunday, April 29 as they had lost the early-season meeting against the two-champions at Eden Gardens.

De Villiers, who has amassed 280 runs including three half-centuries in six matches, will be key to RCB's chances against the KKR bowling line-up, which has some world-class spinners of the likes of Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine.