Director Ravi Babu's Telugu movie Aaviri (Aviri) starring Neha Chauhan, Sri Muktha, Bharani Shankar, Mukhtar Khan and Himaja, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Aaviri is a horror thriller drama and Ravi Babu has written the script and dialogues for the film and produced it under the banner Flying Frogs. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 1.53 minutes.

Aaviri movie story: The movie revolves around a small girl with a strained relationship with her parents. She goes missing from the house after seemingly becoming friends with a spirit. Where did she go? Why did she leave? Did the parents have something to do with it? Answers to these questions form the crux of the movie.

Analysis: Aaviri is inspired by stories of ex-warangal collector Amrapali Kata's haunted house. Ravi Babu has created a brilliant script, which has got gripping narration, which makes the film nail-bitting and edge of the seat thriller, say the audience.

Performance: Neha Chauhan, Sri Muktha, Bharani Shankar, Mukhtar Khan, Himaja, and Kasi Viswanath have played important roles in Aaviri. All of them have delivered decent performances, which are the highlights of the movie, say the audience.

Technical: Aaviri has brilliant production values and Vaiddhy's background score N Sudhakar Reddy's picturisation and special effects works are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Aaviri movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response for the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's reaction.