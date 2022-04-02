There is no turning back for Aasif Khan. After proving his mettle in shows like – Jamtara, Paatal Lok, Panchayat, Human and Mirzapur 2; the actor has gained a mammoth fanbase. Last seen in Human, he would next be seen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Nupur Sanon in Noorani Chehra. The versatile actor has some terrific projects lined up in his kitty.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with Khan to talk about his role in Noorani Chehra, working alongside Nawazuddin and more.

Tell us about your role in Noorani Chehra.

Noorani Chehra is quite different from the kind of roles I have done so far. The film was a new experience for me as it delves on various societal issues but, in a light-hearted manner. The film has great message, it is fun. My character is quite maverick and has different vibe. It is quite different from everything I have done before.

I have also got to do a bit of a romance in the film, something that I don't usually get to do in other films. Had grown up watching Shah Rukh Khan romance actresses but only when I did it, I realized how difficult it is. The film is also special for me as it would be the first time that I can invite my entire family to come and watch the film with me.

You won't believe it, but my mother hasn't watched any of my series because of the gruesomeness of my characters. I recently showed her Panchayat and she got really upset with me. She told me that in the entire series there is only one time of swearing and that too is done by you. She has a big doubt on whether the directors asked me to do it or did I do it on my own. (laughs)

How was it working with Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

It is like a dream come true for me. I haven't told this to anyone. In 2012, I was working as a dish washer in a grand hotel. The banquet was right next to the place I was working. There was a very prestigious award show happening and many celebs were present including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Deepika Padukone and Nawaz bhai. I pleaded with my manager to let me go and meet him for 2 minutes but it was not allowed. That was one of the worst days of my life. And cut to 2022, I not only got to speak to the man but also stayed with him for almost 30 days.

Tell us more about his style of acting.

I strongly feel that when you work with an accomplished actor, you learn technicalities. Emotions are already there within you and you just need to emote it right. But, with Nawaz bhai when you see him acting you are just left shocked. The way he approaches a scene or acts in it, makes you wonder 'why didn't I think of it this way?'

What I absolutely admire in Nawaz bhai is how he is open to suggestions and improvisations. Generally, when big actors improvise, you are supposed to modulate yourself that way. But, here, even if I was improvising, he was ready to sail along with that. He has no airs about himself and is quite open to the transparency and give-and-take between actors.

Our camaraderie was such even behind the screen that people were finding it difficult to believe that we have not worked together before this. The whole unit used to think that we both know each other from before and lied to them about meeting for the first time during the workshop.

Is there any similarity in the way you two act?

I think Nawaz bhai and I are quite similar in many ways. Many actors focus on the technicality of a scene but for both of us, it is about how to make that scene come alive. We both try to make that scene a moment of truth. We both improvise and crack jokes even when the camera's rolling. So much so, that even the director gets upset sometimes and asks 'where is the script that I had written?'

There are so many things we both have similar from our backgrounds to the way our career shaped up. We are a lot similar when it comes to our emotional quotient. We connect over small things and tiny happiness.

Three questions you are tired of answering.

Firstly, people can't stop asking about the release of the next season of the shows I work in. The moment one season drops, they flood my timeline asking when would the next season come. It happened when Mirzapur came and then when Mirzapur 2 came. It again happened when Panchayat came, Jamtara, Paatal Lok and any of the shows I have worked in.

Another question is people ask how do we become an actor? I want to stress on the fact that it is very important to finish graduation at least. I didn't and paid a heavy price for it. I would urge everyone to first finish studies and then be a part of your local theatres, social events. Watch shows and plays on youtube, if you can't do so in real. Get yourself enrolled in good acting institutions and then come to Mumbai. There was a ten year long struggle behind my first good role.

The third question I am tired of being asked is whether I am single or dating. I was dating during Paatal Lok but broke up as we were not on the same page. So to set the record straight, I am single. Work is my main focus and I am looking for someone who can understand my work and schedule.

Something you want to be asked but don't get asked.

I want people to ask me more about my craft, which unfortunately I don't get asked enough. Like, when I was shooting for Paatal Lok, I didn't know driving. But, I didn't tell anyone fearing that they would throw me out of the series. I learned to drive within a month for it. Apart from that, there was a nude scene in it. That was another big challenge for me. I was shooting for Paatal Lok and Panchayat at the same time. So, how did I shuffle between two such drastically opposite roles. These are the kind of questions I want to answer and be asked.